EXCLUSIVE! Rupali Ganguly and Herumb Khot bond over GABBAR! This special person rules Rupali aka Anupama's life; DETAILS HERE

We all know that Rupali Ganguly is a diehard animal lover and we have seen it on several occasions.
MUMBAI :Rupali Ganguly became a household name for Star Plus' show Anupamaa.

The actress is ruling several hearts with her stellar performance.

Anupamaa has become an iconic character and it is everyone's favourite.

The actress is extremely fond of dogs and often does a lot for these voiceless creatures.

The viewers have seen how a lot of her furry friends spend most of their time on the set and in her vanity.

Rupali has also given them the cutest names Gabbar and Kulfi.

They are everyone's favourite on the sets of Anupamaa.

Fans have seen Rupali often posing with these cuties and playing with them.

In fact, they are seen chilling on Rupali's couch in her vanity.

But we have got an interesting story to share about Rupali and Gabbar.

Ace TV show Producer Herumb Khot and Rupali are very close friends for ages.

Anupamaa is now being shot where previously Star Plus' show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala used to shoot.

There was a stray called Gabbar and Herumb used to take care of him.

But now, Gabbar has become an integral part of Rupali's life. He is extremely important to the actress.

Gabbar gets very good treatment on the sets of Anupama. From all the love and pampering to his special food to the freedom of doing anything in Rupali's vanity, Gabbar is king in Rupali's life.

Talking about the same, Herumb said, "I had raised Gabbar once upon a time. Recently, I visited the set and saw Gabbar is all grown up. Interestingly, he recognised me."

Herumb further banters with Rupali and asks her to give him back his baby Gabbar.

The ace producer further added that he raised Gabbar but Rupali is going the extra mile to take care of him.

Well, this is such a heartwarming story!

On the work front, while Rupali is working on Anupamaa, Herumb is currently producing Sony TV's show Sapnon Ki Chhalaang which has been getting a great response from the viewers.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

