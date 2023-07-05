Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly credits her success to this special person, read on to know more

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as Anupama.

She has been a part of many successful shows like Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, Sanjivani and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

The beauty was also a part of several reality shows like Bigg Boss Season 1, Zara Nachke Dikha and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2.

The actress is quite active on social media and often keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Today, she is known as the number one actress on television and her show always tops the charts when it comes to the TRP ratings.

Also read - Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly reveals the one thing she identifies with the character Anupama and talks about what she feels as she essays the role

She is no less than a superstar on TV and has a massive fan following.

Rupali won the best actress award at Indian Telly Awards and in an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, she revealed how grateful she is for the love and support she is receiving from the fans.

She said “As an actor, we work so hard for the validation from fans. When they appreciate, the feeling is priceless, especially when they come and click photos with us. That feels so special”.

She further said “When I wasn’t very much known to people and used to watch fans clicking photos with other actors, I used to believe that maybe someday, I will be able to live this moment. Finally, it happening because of Rajan Shahi, the entire team of Anupama and mainly, my late father.

Well, there is no doubt that Rupali is one of the most loved superstars of television and today, she has a massive fan following.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : WHOA! Rupali Ganguly reveals the toughest part about shooting for Anupamaa