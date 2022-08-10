Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly opens up about her husband Ashwin’s support, saying “He cast me as a model when I did not have work then” and more! Read for More!

MUMBAI:Rupali Ganguly is one of the top actresses in the country right now and she is winning hearts with her performance as Anupama Rupali Ganguly shines as Anupama.

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.

She has had a celebrated career with conic shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Parvasrish, and Sanjeevani and while all of them have taught some great lessons, her role as Anupama definitely takes the cake.

Rupali has been an inspiration to many people and she took away some big awards at the Indian Telly Awards 2023, she took home the Best Actress Award in a Lead Role, and Best Jodi.

While, in a conversation with TellyChakkar, Rupali spoke, about her the men in her life, her husband celebrated, and her son. Speaking about their support, she said “I am what I am because of these two men in my life, I will say, I am nothing without Ashwin, In the year 2000, I fell in love with him, I don’t know if he did or not, he cast me as a model when I did not have work then, I did not know what to do also, I was in catering college and then I was studying Political science, I had left acting, I had become desolated about the acting industry, and then when I had left that, I got an offer for an ad film, I was like I don’t know what American ad this is, Ashwin was the maker and Ashok Mehta was the DOP, and I did that ad because I wanted to be in the frame of Ashoka Mehta, but Ashwin came into the frame of my life because of that. So, Ashwin is the one who believes in me a lot, when I say things like, maybe I did not do the scene right or something like that, he keeps saying you are the best actor, you are the most beautiful, My mother is very proud of me, my father would have been proud as well, but my husband is equally proud of my Rudraansh and me, misses me a lot but they make me a better person”.

Rupali and Ashwin met and fell in love on that ad set and have a beautiful son Rudransh together.

