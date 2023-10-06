EXCLUSIVE! Rupali Ganguly on receiving several awards for Anupamaa: I have done many iconic shows but never won awards, however, it got so much recognition for Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly has become nationwide famous for her character Anupama which she portrays in Star Plus' popular show Anupamaa. 

The bong beauty made a comeback on small screens after a long gap and it proved to be a huge hit among the fans. 

Rupali has won several accolades for her character. Also, she has won several awards for her stellar performance in the show. 

She is also one of the highest-paid actresses in the television industry. 

Rupali's career has been on a roll with Anupamaa being hit.

The actress has won several awards in the past two years.

TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to interact with the diva who spoke about getting awarded for Anupamaa and much more. 

When asked if she had set a benchmark for herself for getting awards, she said, "I used to always dream that even I should be getting awards when I used to see my father receiving several awards. I have done so many iconic roles before Anupamaa. I got so many iconic shows. I have worked in Sarabhai VS Sarabhai, Sanjeevani and many more. But I never won awards for those shows. It's because of Anupamaa and Rajan Shahi I am getting so much love and recognition all over the country."

When asked about losing two co-stars, one from Sarabhai and one from Anupamaa, she said, "Vaibhavi was my colleague and a very lively girl. We kept making plans to catch up but were unable to meet."

Talking about Nitesh Pandey, she said, "He was a very dear friend. He was very precious. Delnaaz, Nitesh and my Sarabhai team were constantly in touch with me when I was not working after my son's birth. Nitesh had come to meet my son Rudransh. His son Aarav is a month elder than my son. I still can't believe he is no more."

