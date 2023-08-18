EXCLUSIVE! Rupali Ganguly reveals her husband Ashwin K Verma is the real life Sahil Sarabhai, shares why he sometimes becomes Anuj Kapadia and Vanraj Shah to her

Ashwin K Verma and Rupali Ganguly opens up on their love for each other, share beautiful things about their love story and much more.
Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is one such actress of the television industry that doesn't need any introduction. 

The pretty diva has become a household name for her character Anupama in the show Anupamaa. 

Ever since the actress has joined the show, she is ruling several hearts with her amazing performance. 

We all know that Rupali's character is shown as a complete family person and she is the same in real life as well. 

The actress is often seen spending quality time with her husband and son. 

Rupali has also shared several beautiful memories that she has spent with her family.

In a recent interaction with TellyChakkar, Rupali and her husband Ashwin K Verma had some beautiful anecdotes to share about each other.

When asked Ashwin about a quality he would love to change about Rupali, he said, ''There is nothing I would want to change about her. I cannot have somebody who is a more loving person than her. She is a very nice person.''

To this, Rupali said that Ashwin would definitely love to change one quality of hers. She stated, ''My habit of being Monisha Sarabhai.''

Ashwin said, ''Yes, that's true. She is exactly like Monisha Sarabhai in real life. I am Sahil Sarabhai in real life.''

Rupali said, ''Yes, he is Sahil Sarabhai with a little bit of Anuj Kapadia in it because he is quite chivalrous. Sometimes, he also becomes like Vanraj. (Laughs)''

When asked if he is always ready to make reels with Rupali, Ashwin said, ''I don't even come to know that she is making a reel with me. The last reel which she made was very impromptu. We were just walking from one building to another. He told one guy to shoot the video as we walked. She did it without any song and chose it later. It is all one-take real shots and nothing is scripted.''

Rupali reveals how Ashwin is very proud when someone praises her beauty and compliments her for her work. 

She said, ''He is the happiest when I get compliments. I have not seen anybody more prouder than him. He is very happy when people praise me for my performance or someone writes good things about me.''

Lastly, when asked Ashwin how he feels seeing Rupali romancing her co-stars Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna. 

He said, ''I wonder why she doesn't romance me like this. She only does it for her shows.''

Well, Ashwin and Rupali are madly in love and this interview proves it. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

