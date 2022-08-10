Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly reveals that this special person is her forever date and it’s not her husband

Rupali is one of the top most actresses on television and she is ruling the Tv screens with her performance as Anupama. Now she revealed to Tellychakkar who her forever date is.
Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI: Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as Anupama.

She has been part of many successful shows like Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, Sanjivani, and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

The beauty was also part of several reality shows like Bigg Boss Season 1, Zara Nachke Dikha, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2.

The actress is quite active on social media and often keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Today, she is known as the number one actress on television and her show is always number one regarding the TRP ratings.

She is no less than a superstar on Tv and she has a massive fan following.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Rupali at an awards show where we asked her how does she feel to get the award with her son,  that’s when she revealed that her son is her forever date and that she considers him her lucky charm and he came along with her wherever she goes.

Well, there is no doubt that Rupali not only in her serial is a doting mother but she is the best mom even in her real life as she tries to balance both her professional and personal life.

Rupali is one of the most loved actresses on television and she has a massive fan following.

