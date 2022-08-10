Exclusive! Rupali Ganguly reveals whether she prefers wearing Indian or Western, and shares her happiness on the show being number one at the BARC ratings

MUMBAI:Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as Anupama.

She has been part of many successful shows like Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, Sanjivani and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

The beauty was also part of several reality shows like Bigg Boss Season 1, Zara Nachke Dikha and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2.

The actress is quite active on social media and often keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

Today, she is known as the number one actress on television and her show always tops the charts when it comes to the TRP ratings.

She is no less than a superstar on TV and has a massive fan following.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Rupali and asked her what she has to say about the TRPs ratings increasing and why she prefers Indian wear only.

You always wear Indian wear, what’s your view on western clothes?

It’s not like I don’t like western clothes. I wear clothes for my comfort. I never follow trends and what other people wear. Every mother who has a child will know that comfort is everything. Saree is a garment every woman looks beautiful in.

What do you have to say about Anupama having the highest TRPs?

It feels good when Anupama gets recognition and the entire team works hard. Rajan Shahi works very hard and when such numbers come in, it motivates us a lot.

Rupali is one of the most loved actresses on television and she has a massive fan following.

