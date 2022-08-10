EXCLUSIVE! Rupali Ganguly on setting another example of being an independent woman in Anupamaa: I am myself getting inspired by Anupama for this change

Rupali Ganguly has once again set an example of being an independent woman in Star Plus' Anupamaa. the actress reveals how viewers are loving her new journey in the show.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Wed, 04/26/2023 - 15:41
Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI:  Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa is constantly topping the TRP charts with its amazing storyline ever since the beginning. 

We all know that the current track is quite intense as Anupama and Anuj were about to meet but that didn't happen. 

It has broken several hearts who were waiting for MaAn's reunion. 

However, after Anuj abandoned Anupamaa, instead of giving up on her life, she is trying to bounce back and move on. 

She has once again set an example that she will never give up and live her life with or without her life partner. 

The viewers are truly inspired by the way Anupama is handling the situation. 

Talking exclusively about the same with TellyChakkar, Rupali couldn't stop praising the plot and also her character. 

ALSO READ:Anupamaa: Kya Baat Hai! Anuj and Anupama decide to come face to face

She said, "It is very nice to see this change and a lot of women come and tell me that they are inspired by Anupama. They are loving Anupama's new and solo journey."

She continued, "I am myself getting inspiration from Anupama about self-love and self-worth."

The actress also reveals that she has bounced back strong even though she faced many difficulties and she is doing quite well. 

Rupali added, "She is learning to live up to the expectations and the vision that Rajan Shahi has set for the show."

Well said, Rupali!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Aww! Choti Anu asks Anuj to convey her love to Anupama

Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Rajan Shahi Star Plus Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Arvind Vaidya Paras Kalnawat Aashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Shekhar Shukla Nidhi Shah Tassnim Sheikh Sagar Parekh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Wed, 04/26/2023 - 15:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Interesting! Angad wants to know the truth, Sahiba ready to reveal it
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Exclusive! Garmi actor Puneet Singh to be seen in Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi starrer Ghamasaan
MUMBAI :A few days ago, Jio Studios announced many films and web series. Well, they have 100 upcoming titles lined up,...
Really! Cancer survivor Vibhu Raghave reveals how he carried on post his cancer diagnosis, says “I am less scared of things now…”
MUMBAI :Star Plus show ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’ fame Vibhu Raghave not too long ago, posted a video on social media and...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Woah! Garry and Angad come to Gurudwara, Sahiba's plan works
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Interesting! Seerat calls Garry, Sahiba ready to catch them
MUMBAI:   Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Must Read! "Good, we want Priyadarshan", netizens on the news of Farhad Samji not directing Hera Pheri
MUMBAI: One of the most talked about and successful franchise of Bollywood industry is Hera Pheri. Part 1 and 2 of the...
Recent Stories
Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi starrer Ghamasaan
Exclusive! Garmi actor Puneet Singh to be seen in Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi starrer Ghamasaan
Latest Video
Related Stories
I am less scared of things now
Really! Cancer survivor Vibhu Raghave reveals how he carried on post his cancer diagnosis, says “I am less scared of things now…”
Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare
Awesome! Bigg Boss 16’s Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare reunite, share an adorable video, fans say “Shiv Abdu you just lit up my mood”
Nora Fatehi
Really! Nora Fatehi gets unfollowed on Instagram by this popular Tv actor, read on to know more
Jay
AMAZING! From Erica Fernandes to Tejasswi Prakash, here are actresses whom Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata fame Jay Soni romanced on-screen
Kishori Shahane
EXCLUSIVE! Kishori Shahane opens up on getting a positive response for her character Bhavani in the current track of GHKKPM, shares about performing scenes with Neil Bhatt and much more
Vihan Verma
EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma talks about Mohit supporting Virat or Pakhi in the current track of GHKKPM, "It's not easy for me to go against him as he is my brother, but I have to rightfully stand by Pakhi as well"