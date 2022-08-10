EXCLUSIVE! Rupali Ganguly on setting another example of being an independent woman in Anupamaa: I am myself getting inspired by Anupama for this change

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa is constantly topping the TRP charts with its amazing storyline ever since the beginning.

We all know that the current track is quite intense as Anupama and Anuj were about to meet but that didn't happen.

It has broken several hearts who were waiting for MaAn's reunion.

However, after Anuj abandoned Anupamaa, instead of giving up on her life, she is trying to bounce back and move on.

She has once again set an example that she will never give up and live her life with or without her life partner.

The viewers are truly inspired by the way Anupama is handling the situation.

Talking exclusively about the same with TellyChakkar, Rupali couldn't stop praising the plot and also her character.

ALSO READ:Anupamaa: Kya Baat Hai! Anuj and Anupama decide to come face to face

She said, "It is very nice to see this change and a lot of women come and tell me that they are inspired by Anupama. They are loving Anupama's new and solo journey."

She continued, "I am myself getting inspiration from Anupama about self-love and self-worth."

The actress also reveals that she has bounced back strong even though she faced many difficulties and she is doing quite well.

Rupali added, "She is learning to live up to the expectations and the vision that Rajan Shahi has set for the show."

Well said, Rupali!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Aww! Choti Anu asks Anuj to convey her love to Anupama