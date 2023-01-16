Exclusive! Rupesh Kotwani replaces Akash Jagga on Color’s Sasural Simar Ka 2!

MUMBAI : Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal bride for her grandson. Simar's quest ends when she meets her namesake, Simar Narayan, who dreams of making it big as a singer.

The lead cast includes Avinash Mukherjee, Radhika Muthukumar, Karan Sharma, and Tanya Sharma.

The show is really loved by a lot of people and fans really adore the stars of the show.

Television shows are really hard jobs and need a full-time commitment. Sometimes things don’t work out and people have to quit the shows midway for some other reason. Something similar has happened on the show ‘Sasural Simar 2’.

Akash Jagga who played the role of Gagan Narayan exited the show a little while back and is currently seen on the show Dharampatni.

Now, we bring you the exclusive update that the character of Gagan will be played by Rupesh Kotwani who was earlier seen in the reality show Roadies.

The show that started on a grand note last year and is working wonder

Sasural Simar Ka is iconic for its storyline, and the memes that it inspires. The characters of Simar and Mataji, and now Badi Maa will go down in history as being strong matriarchs.

Are you excited to the character of Gagan return to the show?

