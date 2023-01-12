Exclusive: Rushad Rana and Kanwarjit Paintal come on board for Shashi Sumeet Productions’ next for Sony TV

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with freshly baked news from its den which serves some exclusive scoops and gossip!

There were already reports of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Sehehzad Shaikh and Mann Sundar fame Shruti Anand being roped in for a new show on Sony TV for Shashi Sumeet Productions. The show is touted to be a family drama.

According to the latest information coming to our news desk, Rushad Rana and Kanwarjit Paintal have come on board for the series.

Rushad has been a part of some very popular television shows in the likes of Anupamaa and Kundali Bhagya in the recent past whereas Kanwarjit Paintal is renowned for his comic timing and acting in several Bollywood movies and television shows.

Paintal’s last stint on television was Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se on Star Plus.

Shashi Sumeet Productions has produced many shows in the likes of Banni Chow Home Delivery, Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, Kyunn Utthe dil Chhod Aye among many others.

