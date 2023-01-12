Exclusive: Rushad Rana and Kanwarjit Paintal come on board for Shashi Sumeet Productions’ next for Sony TV

The family drama will also star Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Sehehzad Shaikh and Mann Sundar fame Shruti Anand in titular roles.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 12/01/2023 - 17:54
Rushad

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with freshly baked news from its den which serves some exclusive scoops and gossip!

There were already reports of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Sehehzad Shaikh and Mann Sundar fame Shruti Anand being roped in for a new show on Sony TV for Shashi Sumeet Productions. The show is touted to be a family drama.

(Also Read: Exclusive! Anirudh aka Rushad Rana, talks about being back on Anupamaa, and says “It’s great to be back on the number one show in the country”!

Now, TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

According to the latest information coming to our news desk, Rushad Rana and Kanwarjit Paintal have come on board for the series.

Rushad has been a part of some very popular television shows in the likes of Anupamaa and Kundali Bhagya in the recent past whereas Kanwarjit Paintal is renowned for his comic timing and acting in several Bollywood movies and television shows.

Paintal’s last stint on television was Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se on Star Plus.

Shashi Sumeet Productions has produced many shows in the likes of Banni Chow Home Delivery, Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, Kyunn Utthe dil Chhod Aye among many others.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.

(Also Read: Rushad Rana talks about Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot’s Sapnon Ki Chhalaang!

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

Shashi Sumeet Productions Sony TV Rushad Rana Kanwarjit Paintal Banni Chow Home Delivery MOSE CHHAL KIYE JAAYE Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet Kyunn Utthe dil Chhod Aye TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 12/01/2023 - 17:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: OMG! Jay makes Aaradhna realise about her toxic behaviour
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Kavya: What! Kavya and Adhiraj to lead separate lives?
MUMBAI : Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Poster Out! Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff starrer Mast Mein Rehne Ka poster is grabbing a lot of attention, check it out
MUMBAI : A lot of new content has been released recently and the audience is really being entertained by the new...
Exclusive: Vibha Chibber, Ravi Gosain join Rushad Rana and Kanwarjit Paintal in Shashi Sumeet Production’s next for Sony TV!
MUMBAI : It’s raining news on TellyChakkar!While our scribes have been fishing for the latest updates to bring to our...
Exclusive! Scam 1992 actor Ramakant Dayma and south actress Reema Vohra roped in for Shashi Sumeet Productions next on Sony TV
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Netizens React! “Top notch action with Badass Characters and Violence to the different level” Fans seem to get a buzz from action packed Animal!
MUMBAI: Today marks the much-anticipated release of a film featuring Ranbir Kapoor under the direction of Sandeep Reddy...
Recent Stories
Animal
Netizens React! “Top notch action with Badass Characters and Violence to the different level” Fans seem to get a buzz from action packed Animal!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vibha Chibber
Exclusive: Vibha Chibber, Ravi Gosain join Rushad Rana and Kanwarjit Paintal in Shashi Sumeet Production’s next for Sony TV!
Ramakant
Exclusive! Scam 1992 actor Ramakant Dayma and south actress Reema Vohra roped in for Shashi Sumeet Productions next on Sony TV
Ankit Gupta
Exciting! Junooniyatt 2 on the cards with Ankit Gupta in the lead? Read on to know the deets
Nyrraa M Banerji
Nyrraa M Banerji attends her mother's art exhibition; says THIS about her paintings
Kamya Panjabi
What! Kamya Panjabi receives abusive messages from Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal’s ‘BroSena’, “Inke liye he is been fighting”
Yashashri Masurkar
Exclusive! Today’s children are very professional and have their head on their shoulders: Yashashri Masurkar on experience shooting for Dabangii