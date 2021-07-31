EXCLUSIVE! Rushad Rana to continue to host NRI Haadsa Season 2, says, ''I always aspired to do such a show and I am very glad to be a part of it once again''

MUMBAI: Actors are willing to experiment with different kinds of roles these days on various platforms.

We are seeing how actors are going the extra mile to present something different in front of the viewers.

One such actor is Rushad Rana who has never failed to impress us with his fine acting chops be it in web or tv shows and even films.

The talented actor is also great at hosting and we have already seen him anchoring for NRI Haadsa season 1.

Well, there's good news for fans as Rushad will continue to host the show for season 2 as well. Yes, you heard it right!

Pradeep Rite has done casting for this and Rushad is extremely glad to collaborate once again with the team of the show.

Rushad is super-excited to be a part of season 2 and he revealed some interesting details about the same in an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar.

The actor said, ''The first season of the show got a wonderful response. I am very excited and glad that I am roped in for the second season as well.''

The Anupamaa actor reveals that he had an amazing experience shooting for the first season.

''I have been told that we will be sticking to the first season's format only. That has worked really well with the viewers.''

Further, revealing about improvising while hosting, he said, ''We had done a lot of improvisations in the first season as well. The makers told me that I need to be comfortable with the lines. The factual things can't be changed. One thing I love about the show is that the way the scripts are written. They are written so wonderfully that you feel like speaking those lines. There have been times I have improvised to make it sound more conversational.''

Rushad reveals what makes the show different from other Crime-based show and said, ''What sets NRI Haadsa a little different from the other Crime shows is that I have been told that I need to show emotions. They have included this thing to give a little personal touch. They want the viewers to feel that the anchor is equally involved with th story and is able to connect.''

When asked the actor if he would like to try hosting some other shows as well to which he said, ''It has given me confidence that I can host. In fact, I have hosted two shows on Zoom Page 3 and Filmy Fever. I did have a little bit of experience with hosting. but hosting an all-out crime show was something I always aspired to do.''

The actor has not yet started shooting for the show but will soon kickstart with it.

Are you excited to see Rushad in NRI Haadsa season 2? Tell us in the comments.

The show will stream on Colors UK and Voot.

The show is presented by SRM Telefilms and produced by Sanjeev Mehra.

