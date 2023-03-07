EXCLUSIVE! Rutuja Sawant opens up on taking up Star Plus' Titli, says, "This character is of top-notch and soething above my league'' shares about her experience with the star cast and more

MUMBAI: Rutuja Sawant who is popularly known for character in Star Plus' show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is now a part of Star Plus' recently released show Titli.

The actress will be portraying a pivotal role of Garv aka Avinash Mishra's love interest in the show.

Rutuja's entry will definitely spice up the drama and also bring an interesting twist to the story.

The viewers have seen how Rutuja's entry has made the show even more interesting and they are looking forward to a whole new amazing storyline.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Rutuja who spoke about her role, her experience in the show and much more.

Talking about what made her take up this role, she said, ''When I got a call for this, I actually wanted to do it. Whatever characters I have played so far, they all have been very desi. I have sported all the looks in Indian attire. But here, my character is very stylish. This character is one top notch. This is my league little bit higher. For me, this was a good chance to prove myself.''

She added, ''This is the first time I got to play a stylish character. The outfits which I am wearing a very stylish. It looks very elegant and classy. I was a little scared after I got my hair colored. I thought I will have problems as people won't cast me. But here because my character is such, I did not need to change my hair color. So, everything worked out well.''

Talking about working with the star cast, she said, ''I am enjoying here a lot. The star cast is very sweet here. Avinash and Neha were very welcoming on the very first day. I did not find it difficult to gel with them as they all made me feel comfortable. We all are now like a family. It's just 10 days since I have started shooting and I am already very comfortable.''

Spilling beans on Ishaan's character, she said, ''Actually the thing is that Ishaani is not a negative character. I was clearly told that there won't be any negative character in the show. If needed my character will turn grey but not completely negative. Before this, I have played negative characters in all my shows. So, initially when I was doing scenes, I was told to be subtle and not look negative. It's a challenge to play such a role as I don't have to look extremely dark in my role.''

She added, ''Ishaani's character can be negative but in reality she is not. She is just heartbroken after what Garv did to her. She is still in love with Garv.''

