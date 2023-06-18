Exclusive! Rutuja Sawant roped in for Star Plus' show Titli

MUMBAI :A few days ago, a show titled Titli started airing on Star Plus. The show stars Neha Solanki and Avinash Mishra in the lead roles.

TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in getting exclusive news from the entertainment industry, and here's an exclusive news about a new entry in Titli. According to sources, soon a new character will be introduced in the show, and Rutuja Sawant has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the show.

While not much is known about her role, we have come to know that she will be playing the role of Garv's ex-girlfriend. It will be interesting to see what twists and turns the character of Rutuja will get in the show.

