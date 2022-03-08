Exclusive! Saath Nibhaaana Saathiya 2 fame Deepali Saini bags Colors TV’s Sasural Simar Ka 2

We have an exclusive update on the show Sasural Simar Ka 2 which includes Avinash Mukherjee, Radhika Muthukumar, Karan Sharma, and Tanya Sharma.

The big update is that Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fame Deepali Saini aka Shakuntala – Shakuni have bagged a role in Sasural Simar Ka 2.

The details regarding her role are not yet revealed to us, but shall soon update you on this.

Her role might bring a great transformation in the lives of the entire Oswal Family.

Well, how excited are you to see the show?

Do let us know your views.

