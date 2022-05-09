EXCLUSIVE! Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 actress Roma Bali to star in the show Faltu for Star Plus

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of television shows are in the pipeline.

Star Plus is coming up with a series of news shows in the upcoming days.

We had exclusively updated that a popular production house is coming up with a brand new show on Star Plus.

We were the first ones to confirm that actress Niharika Chouksey is set to play the female lead in this upcoming show which is titled Faltu.

The show is bankrolled by Boy Hood Productions.

We also reported about Thapki Pyaar Ki 2 actor Aakash Ahuja bagging the lead role in the show.

Aakash is cast opposite Niharika and both will be seen romancing on-screen.

Actress Rakhi Vijan who is known for her role in Zee TV's Hum Paanch is all set to be a part of this show.

And now, we have come to know that actress Roma Bali will be playing a pivotal role in Faltu.

Nothing much is known about Roma's character yet.

Roma is known for her performances in shows like Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doo... Ek Baar Phir and many more.

We will soon be back with all the latest updates on this development.

