EXCLUSIVE! Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 actress Roma Bali to star in the show Faltu for Star Plus

Boy Hood Productions is all set to roll out a new show titled Faltu. Actress Roma Bali will be seen playing a pivotal role.  

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 09/05/2022 - 14:10
EXCLUSIVE! Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 actress Roma Bali to star in the show Faltu for Star Plus

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that a lot of television shows are in the pipeline. 

Star Plus is coming up with a series of news shows in the upcoming days. 

ALSO READ:  EXCLUSIVE! Roma Bali and Rajesh Puri to enter Star Plus 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2'!

We had exclusively updated that a popular production house is coming up with a brand new show on Star Plus. 

We were the first ones to confirm that actress Niharika Chouksey is set to play the female lead in this upcoming show which is titled Faltu.  

The show is bankrolled by Boy Hood Productions. 

We also reported about Thapki Pyaar Ki 2 actor Aakash Ahuja bagging the lead role in the show. 

Aakash is cast opposite Niharika and both will be seen romancing on-screen.

Actress Rakhi Vijan who is known for her role in Zee TV's Hum Paanch is all set to be a part of this show. 

And now, we have come to know that actress Roma Bali will be playing a pivotal role in Faltu.  

Nothing much is known about Roma's character yet.

Roma is known for her performances in shows like Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doo... Ek Baar Phir and many more. 

We will soon be back with all the latest updates on this development. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Niharika Chouksey roped in for Boney Kapoor's next starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal

Niharika Chouksey Abhishek Nigam Randeep Rai Star Plus Balika Vadhu 2 Hero - Gayab Mode On Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai azhar j malik Aakash Ahuja Rakhi Vijan Myra Singh Roma Bali TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 09/05/2022 - 14:10

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! Salman Khan shares the title announcement of his upcoming film, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'; Shehnaaz Gill to be part of the film
MUMBAI : The teaser for Salman Khan starrer “Kisi ka Bhai, Kisi ki Jaan’ released today and it has struck the audience...
Adorable! Netizens share their amazing reactions as Tejasswi comments 'Mine' under Karan Kundrra's post
MUMBAI: Handsome hunk Karan Kundrra and alluring Tejasswi Prakash grabbed everyone’s attention during their stint in...
Swaran Ghar: High Drama! Arjun comes to Ajit’s dhaba, asks Ajit to show the original papers of the land, Ajit angry
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been garnering a lot of love from...
Awesome! Salman Khan shares the title announcement video of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’; looks ruggedly handsome flaunting his long locks
MUMBAI : Also read: ...
Avni Raut is possibly one of the most complex characters I have played, says Tisca Chopra about her character in Disney+ Hotstar’s Dahan
MUMBAI : Directed by Vikranth Pawar and produced by Banijay Asia, Dahan - Raakan ka Rahasya will release from 16th...
Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: Oh No! Katha writes a letter to Kabir, Maddy wants to read Yuvraj’s truth in front of everyone
MUMBAI: Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment is known for some fantastic shows and once again it has come up with another...
Recent Stories
Awesome! Salman Khan shares the title announcement video of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’; looks ruggedly handsome flaunting his l
Awesome! Salman Khan shares the title announcement video of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’; looks ruggedly handsome flaunting his long locks
Latest Video