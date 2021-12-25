EXCLUSIVE! Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2's Anant aka Harsh Nagar OPENS UP on his Christmas Plans

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from Telly world. Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present.

Every year, Christmas brings those fond memories of winter and gifts. The actors often have their special ways to celebrate Christmas, we got in touch with Anant aka Harsh Nagar to know about his plans for Christmas.

What is the one thing that comes to your mind when you hear the word Christmas?

Plum cakes, my dad's co-worker used to bring these cakes for me. So every year she used to bring them and I would devour them. When we shifted to Mumbai, I studied in a convent school so Christmas has been really close to me. I have always been around those decorated houses and places. Even winter becomes one of the best memories for the festival.

How do you plan to celebrate it this year?

I will be working but shall be going to an old-age home or an orphanage and give in some bulk groceries to them. That shall be my act of charity.

Any fond memory of the festival from your childhood?

All the Christmas parties that I had gone to in my childhood, winter clothes, bakery dishes, sweets and that winter vibe is extremely memorable for me. Even the Christmas carol procession is a memory that shall stay with me.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com