EXCLUSIVE! Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame Vandana Vithlani BAGS Dangal TV's Nath - Zewar Ya Zanjeer

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We have seen how a lot of new entries and exits keep happening in every show which adds lots of spice to the story.

Dangal TV's show titled Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer which airs on the channel is everyone's favourite. It stars Krishna Mishra, Arjun Singh and Aalisha Panwar in the lead roles.

We had previously reported about actor Nitin Babu entering the show in a pivotal role.

And now, another big name is added to the show's star cast.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Nitin Babu to enter Dangal TV’s Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer!

It is none other than Vandana Vithlani. Yes, you heard it right!

The actress is all set to enter the popular drama series in a pivotal role.

Nothing much is known about Vandana's character yet.

Vandana is popularly known for her role in Saath Nibhana Saathiya where she played the character of Ramila.

She was also seen in Tera Mera Saath Rahe, Humari Bahu Silk, Chashni, and Shubh Shagun among others.

Vandana's entry will bring a whole new twist to the story.

Nath - Zewar Ya Zanjeer is produced by Story Square Productions.

The series was revamped on 10 May 2023 and was retitled Nath - Krishna Aur Gauri Ki Kahani for its new generation.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Arjit Taneja to quit Dangal TV's show Nath Zevar Ya Zanjeer?