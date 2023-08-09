Exclusive! Saath Nibhana Sathiya 2 Actor Sanket Chouske roped in for Star Plus’s Imlie post leap!

Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the leap.
Sanket Chouske

Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings.  Gul Khan and Karishma Jain are the maverick producers behind the show. The show took a huge turn post the leap, and Imlie and Arthava have been through a journey of their own. 

But the new season of Imlie, with Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao in the leads, will be different from the previous stories. 

As per sources, Sanket Chouske, has been seen performing in shows like Naagin 6, Savdhaan India, Durga Mata ki Chaya, Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, and more.

He will seen playing the role of Asma Badar’s husband and the brother-in-law to Sai Ketan’s character. 

We previously gave you an update about Asma Badar joining the show, and since then we have learned a new update that, Asma will be seen playing the negative lead in the show.

TellyChakkar previously gave you the update about Asma Badar, Mohit Sharma, Naresh Kumar, Mamtha Luthra, Alaok Kapoor, and more joining the show post leap. 

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Fri, 09/08/2023 - 14:39

