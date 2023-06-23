Exclusive! Saath Nibhana Sathiya 2’s Vaishali Thakkar roped in for Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin!

While the announcement has been made, the promo for the new cast post the leap has not been released yet. But we know that the iconic Rekha, ji will be introducing the characters.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Fri, 06/23/2023 - 11:40
Saath Nibhana Sathiya 2

MUMBAI: With its emotional twists, intense character relationships, and powerful performances, "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein" explores the depths of human emotions and showcases the complexities of relationships in a captivating and relatable manner, keeping viewers hooked and eager for more.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma opens up on quitting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, says, "The feeling is now hitting all of us that we are finally going to make an exit from the show"

The show is all set to take a leap and now the new actors for the show have been confirmed to be Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, and Sumit Singh. Fans are on the lookout to see more cast members join the show.

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.

As per sources, Actress Vaishali Thakkar has been roped in for the show post-leap.

Vaishali Thakkar is a seasoned actor known for her roles in shows like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Uttaran, Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Sanjog, and more.

Are you excited to see the new cast members?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Nirjar Patel and Vibhor Sharma to enter Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

About Author

Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
What? Fans predict the upcoming post-leap storyline of Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin! Here's what they have to say!