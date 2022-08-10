Exclusive! Saavi Ki Savaari actress Sneha Chauhan: I was forced to quit acting and return back before I got this successful show

MUMBAI: Actress Sneha Chauhan, who is currently seen essaying the role of Taashvi in TV show Saavi Ki Savaari, reveals that once she was forced to leave entertainment industry and she didn't had any hope to return back.

She says, "My acting career wasn't very easy. As during initial days even after enjoying complements from stars like Malaika Arora, Kiran Kher, Bharti Singh during my participation in India's Got Talent season 7 still nothing worked out in my favour. I was once force to quit my journey here in showbiz and return back to my hometown in Vadodara Gujarat. But destiny wanted me to return back, and I got a call for Gujarati show, and that was to be shoot in Mumbai. So I came back to Mumbai, I earned a huge popularity here. And finally I got a Hindi show, Sasural Simar Ka 2. And then there was no look back. I'm currently shooting for Savi Ki Savaari. I also shoot for a Gujarati film along with the super star here, Malhar Thakkar which was a big break for me. It was really delightful to see myself on big screen. It increased my confidence as an actor.

The actress says it was her parents who helped her in bringing acting dreams come true.

She added, "It was quite difficult but exciting journey for me. It's like just like a roller coaster because I never thought that I will be on screen and living my dreams. There are many such family and friends who argued with my parents about making me give up on my passion for acting and making me more worried about my studies, today they are behind us and praising me. I'm thankful to my parents who trusted me and helped me in bringing my dream come true."

Sneha shot into the limelight while playing the lead role in the popular Gujarati TV show Lakshmi Sadaiv Mangalam, and has previously also featured in reality TV shows like India's Got Talent season 7 and Boogie Woogie.