Exclusive! Saavi Ki Savaari on Colors to go OFF-AIR!

The show is going through a very dramatic tangent and fans have been intrigued about what will happen next.
MUMBAI: Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the audience’s attention. It symbolizes women empowerment, as the lead actress Samridhi Shukla aka Saavirides an auto rickshaw for the welfare of the house and for her family.

The show is going through a very dramatic tangent and fans have been intrigued about what will happen next. 

Also, READ: Exclusive! Saavi Ki Savaari actress Sneha Chauhan: I was forced to quit acting and return back before I got this successful show

Fans of the show are very devoted and have showered a lot of Love and adoration on the cast and crew.

And while there is a cause for celebration, another is a sad parting news.

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update! 

As per sources, the show Saavi Ki Savari is going off-air.

Yes, you heard that right and we know that it can be hard to believe. Because the fan following of the show is so devoted. 

But the reports and rumours of the show going off-air have been doing the rounds for a while now. 

Fans of the show are going to be disheartened. 

And while there has been no official confirmation, TellyChakkar has it on good authority and we have reached out to the actors of the show and at the time of publishing this article we had not received any direct confirmation.

What are your thoughts on the show going off-air? 

Tell us in the comments below! 

STAY TUNED TO TELLYCHAKKAR FOR MORE UPDATES! 

Also read: Saavi Ki Savaari 24th August 2023 Written Episode Update: Sonam and Ratna conspire to break Saavi and Nityam's relation

Savi ki savari Colors Nityam Samridhi Shukla Colors tv Saavi Ki Savaari Savi Dashami Creations Television Farmaan Haider Fenil Umrigar TellyChakkar
