Exclusive! Sab Satrangi's Mohit Sharma to enter Star Plus’ Imlie post leap!

Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. Gul Khan and Karishma Jain are the maverick producers behind the show. The show took a huge turn post the leap, and Imlie and Arthava have been through a journey of their own. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor play the leads with Karan Vohra.

The news is confirmed that Imlie will take another generation leap and new characters will be introduced.

As per reports, the current star cast will make an exit from the show. We previously gave you the confirmation that Durga Aur Charu fame, Adrija Roy, will be playing the lead.

As per sources, Mohit Sharma has been roped in to play a pivotal role, and he will play an uncle’s role.

Mohit has been a part of shows like Sherdil Shergill, Koi Lout Ke Aaya, Sab Satrangi, and more.

Since the news of the leap, fans of the show have been wondering, apart from Adrija who else will be joining the show.

