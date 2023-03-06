Exclusive! Sachin Tyagi aka Manish Goenka of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai takes the Food Quiz with us, check out some of his favorites

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is not just any TV show but ‘Magic’ to quote Sachin. The show has been running for a long time now and with all the chaos, happiness, tragedy, fun, unity it depicts on-screen, it only strengthens its place in the viewers’ hearts.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 06/03/2023 - 05:00
sachin

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive story from the telly world. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering tv news from the tinseltown straight to our viewers. This time we had a chat with a very humble star from your favorite show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. As we popularly know him as Manish Goenka, Sachin Tyagi is a talented actor and an even better human being.

Also read: Exclusive! "Everyday I'm learning something new from everyone around me on set. It's rightly said that YRKKH is an institution," says Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Muskan aka Shambhavi Singh as she opens up about working on the show and more...

Sachin joined the show as Manish Goenka, Kartik Goenka’s (Mohsin Khan) father and till date, continues to essay the role, with as much zeal as the first day. It couldn’t happen, that we don’t have a chat with him about his experience, and an instant little food quiz.

Here’s what he had to say:

1. Favorite Cuisine:

Chinese.

2. Favorite Dish:

Anything like soups, hakka noodles, momos.

3.Meetha ya Namkeen?

Meetha

4.Pani Puri ya Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun.

5.A dish that you can a lot of variations to:

Everything! I can mix gulab jamun with dal rice and eat; I can have infinite variations.

6.Your favorite Maa Ke Haath Ka Khana:

Anything my mom could make would be amazing. She prepares Chole and Rajma very well.

7. A dish you think no one can cook better than you:

Nothing that no one else can’t make. But I think I make a good Paneer dish.

Sachin also calls himself a Seeker and is a humble man, who is content, happy from within and connects with everyone instantly.

So, that was our chat with Sachin Tyagi aka Manish Goenka! Do let us know how you liked it, in the comments below!

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:What! Abhir back in the hospital; Abhimanyu and Abhinav face to face

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar


 

