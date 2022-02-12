EXCLUSIVE! Sadda Haq actor Mayank Verma to enter Star Plus' Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kie post leap

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We have always been at the forefront of updating you about all the latest gossip in the entertainment world.

We were the first one to report about Star Plus' drama series Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei taking a leap.

The leap will witness several new twists and turns in the story and also introduce new characters.

And now, we have an exclusive update that actor Mayank Verma is roped in for the show.

ALSO READ: INTERESTING: Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei will now focus on Chikoo becoming a dancer and achieving her goals post the 10-year leap, says Producer Nilanjana Purkayasstha

Mayank will be seen in a negative avatar in the show.

The actor's entry will definitely bring a huge twist to the story.

Nothing much has been revealed about Mohit's character yet.

We had previously reported about Anushka Merchande and Mohit Tiwari entering the show.

Anushka is known for her role in Bombay Begums and Khuda Hafiz.

Mayank has done shows like Sadda Haq, Khidki, Parvarrissh among others.

Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei stars Himanshoo Malhotra, Paridhi Sharma, and Vaishnavi Prajapati in pivotal roles.

The show's story is about Chikoo, a young girl who loses everything when she gets separated from her mother, Nupur. However, with an inborn skill of dancing, Chikoo remains determined to reunite with her long-lost mother.

It is produced by 4 Lions Films and Invictus T Media. It is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Maa....Tomay Chara Ghum Ashena.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: INTERESTING: Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei will now focus on Chikoo becoming a dancer and achieving her goals post the 10-year leap, says Producer Nilanjana Purkayasstha