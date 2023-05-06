Exclusive! Saee Barve reveals why she said ‘Yes’ to the Role of Surekha, auditioned for This role as well

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is always at the forefront of delivering exclusive information and stories from the Telly world. We love to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV stars. This time we bring to them an exclusive chat with a very sweet, warm human being, whom our audience has begun loving as Surekha, from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become one of the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their romantic stint in the show. Harshad Chopda plays Abhimanyu while Pranali Rathod portrays the character of Akshara. While the couple is the third generation and going through a rough patch, the audience’s love for the show hasn’t waned.

Saee Barve, a kind soul, warm-hearted and talented actress joined the show as Surekha this year. Hailing from Ahmedabad, the actress speaks impeccable Gujarati and has been the lead of the show on Colors Gujarati- Lakshmi Sadaiv Mangalam.

We spoke to Saee about the show and opened up on why she took up the role of Surekha

What made you say ‘Yes’ to the character?

I was honestly not really looking forward. I even said it in the meeting. I thought at the time, that it is already an amazing show, with such amazing artists, what will I get to do in it? what shall I perform?

They did tell me that it was a prominent character and they wanted theatre actors and ones who had done good work. So I was in a fix, whether to do it or not. Simultaneously, I was almost fixed for another show. It was an amazing role too. But as they had narrated this role and since I never had done a Grey shade character, I got interested.

It was not all goody-goody, and different from my previous roles on Colors Gujarati. I was also in a double mind since it was a replacement character and will the audience accept me or not? But after the meeting with the creatives, I loved it.

Because I had even auditioned for Disha’s role in TMKOC. So it is really difficult to enter as a replacement. I honestly, loved the character of Surekha and an actor picks up the role thrown in our kitty first.

I didn’t keep any expectation from here, it had a risk. I had to enter into a magic box for exploring and the page too was completely blank. I hadn’t watched any previous episode or see what the other actress had done.

Even I was told and supported to do it my own way. However, the best thing I loved was the writing and production. It is an amazing team, and thanks to Rajan Shahi. The humbleness, the politeness, we all get genuine respect and there is nothing more an artist could want.

Saee was all praises for the show, and the role and rightfully took up the character. We have loved Saee in the role!

Do let us know in the comments below!

