EXCLUSIVE! Sagar Parekh on how life changed after Anupamaa: When it comes to people in the industry, mostly everybody knows me, I am surprised by the fact that the show has given me so much exposure

MUMBAI: Sagar Parekh is currently ruling several hearts ever since he has entered Star Plus' show Anupamaa.

The actor is playing the role of Samar Shah in the show and the viewers have loved him for it.

In no time, Sagar managed to win the hearts of the fans with his amazing performance.

Well, it's been more than a year since Sagar entered the show and the actor is finally being accepted for being a part of Anupamaa and also the DKP family.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sagar who spoke about his journey in the show, viewers' response and much more.

It's been a year since you made an entry in the show especially during Rakshabandhan. How has life changed since then after bagging Anupamaa?

I think it's very obvious that my life has changed drastically after being a part of Anupamaa, especially when it comes to people in the industry, mostly everybody knows me. I am surprised by the fact that the show has given me so much exposure that I had actually dreamt of it a few years ago and finally it is happening. I am really grateful for it.

I genuinely don't realise that it's been a year already that I have been in the show. It was the production that reminded me and congratulated me for completing a year in the show. So, it was that smooth and it really feels that I have just joined the show and everything is still fresh and new and excitement is still there.

The recent track saw how Samar is caught between his mom and wife. Some scenes were really heartbreaking as Samar almost went against Anupama and got separated from the Shah's. This story is quite realistic. How was it performing such scenes?

These scenes were realistic. The USP of the show is that the writing is so strong and realistic that everybody relates to it. I think when it's relatable, of course, it hasn't happened to me in my personal life. It is written so beautifully that you actually get a hold of emotions for the scenes that you are trying to convey. As an actor, it's my job to do such scenes. But it is tough because you really have to as it is not only about how you feel as an actor. But it's about conveying emotion by your acting skills to the viewers, so that they feel it is relatable. This is what the real task is and I think it was amazing as I had an experience I never experienced before.

Fans find your pairing with Nishi Saxena extremely cute. How did you manage to develop that chemistry which is coming out really well on-screen?

Yes, that is true. Not just the fans but when we both are doing our scenes, our directors also love it. It is so much fun. She is a wonderful person. Not many know that we have been friends even before the show. It was really good to have her onboard. I was really excited. We already had a bond and it got even more stronger when we started doing scenes. It is fun to work with her. On-screen and off-screen, we are very good together. More than entertaining, she troubles me and I enjoy that as she is a really pure-hearted person.

