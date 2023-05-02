EXCLUSIVE! Sagar Parekh opens up about being a foodie; says, “I love to cook Maggie because that is all I know”

Sagar Parekh recently entered the popular show Anupamaa and Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/05/2023 - 18:15
EXCLUSIVE! Sagar Parekh opens up about being a foodie; says, “I love to cook Maggie because that is all I know”

MUMBAI: Sagar Parekh is an Indian actor and model. He recently entered the Star Plus show Anupamaa as Samar Shah. He also appeared in TV shows such as Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Balika Vadhu 2, Rajaa Betaa and Internet Wala Love. Sagar has been active in the entertainment industry since 2014.

Anupamaa has been ruling the television screens ever since it went on AIR. The recent track has been about first Toshu cheating on Kinjal and now about Adik and Pakhi trying to spend some alone time in a hotel room.

Everyone has loved him as Samar Shah and he has also gotten comfortable on the sets with everyone.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Sagar makes a comeback on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

The actor is quite a foodie and Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actor and got to know about the actor’s foodie side.

What's the weirdest food you've ever had?

“The weirdest food I’ve had is tofu.”

What's your go-to food joint?

“My GoTo food place is Lokhandwala back
road.”

What's your favourite maa ke haath ka khana?

“My favourite maa ke haath ka khana is
dal chawal.”

What's the one dish you love to cook and
one you hate?

“I love to cook Maggie because that is all I know
and I hate to cook anything that takes time.”

What's your midnight craving?

“I crave for ice-cream at midnight.”

You're a tea person or a coffee person?

“I am a coffee person.”

What's your favorite cheat meal?

“It's brownie and momos.”

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Whoa! Pakhi and Anupama have words, Pakhi claims her act to be very normal

Tassnim Sheikh Rakhi Dave Sudhanshu Pandey Paras Kalnawat Anupamaa Vanraj Shah TellyChakkar Rajan Shahi Star Plus Rupali Ganguly Anuj Gaurav Khanna Maan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 02/05/2023 - 18:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Aman Gandhi of Parineeti talks about his character’s future and twists on the show!
MUMBAI:Aman Gandhi is the new kid on the block, who is getting all the well-deserved attention for his roles like Ayush...
WOW! From Mouni Roy, Hina Khan to Karishma Tanna, here are all the actresses who gained fame after Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin
MUMBAI:In 2015, Ekta Kapoor launched Naagin. The suspenseful supernatural thriller series was turned into a popular...
EXCLUSIVE! Neil Bhatt opens up about being a foodie; says, “I am very critical about my tea”
MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt is an Indian television actor known for portraying Ranveer Singh Vaghela in Roop - Mard Ka Naya...
EXCLUSIVE! Sagar Parekh opens up about being a foodie; says, “I love to cook Maggie because that is all I know”
MUMBAI: Sagar Parekh is an Indian actor and model. He recently entered the Star Plus show Anupamaa as Samar Shah. He...
Kishwer Merchantt opens up on being part of Yash and Mamta Patnaik's Dear Ishq
MUMBAI:Actress Kishwer Merchantt, who has been roped in to play the the role of Maya Costa in Dear Ishq produced by...
Recent Stories
Vishal Bhardwaj: A 2-hour movie made on an iPhone will be a reality soon
Vishal Bhardwaj: A 2-hour movie made on an iPhone will be a reality soon

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Aman Gandhi of Parineeti talks about his character’s future and twists on the show!
Exclusive! Aman Gandhi of Parineeti talks about his character’s future and twists on the show!
EXCLUSIVE! Neil Bhatt opens up about being a foodie; says, “I am very critical about my tea”
EXCLUSIVE! Neil Bhatt opens up about being a foodie; says, “I am very critical about my tea”
Niyati Fatnani opens up on being part of Dear Ishq!
Niyati Fatnani opens up on being part of Dear Ishq!
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai producer Binaiferr Kohli: I live to work!
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai producer Binaiferr Kohli: I live to work!
I am not a gold digger like Chahatt Khanna, says conman Sukesh in letter
I am not a gold digger like Chahatt Khanna, says conman Sukesh in letter
Rupali Ganguly: Proud that people call me Anupama instead of Rupali
Rupali Ganguly: Proud that people call me Anupama instead of Rupali