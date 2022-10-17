EXCLUSIVE! Sagar Parekh opens up about playing Samar Shah on Anupamaa; says, “There is a lot of pressure. I have never done something like this as I have never played any replacement roles”

MUMBAI :Sagar Parekh is an Indian actor and model. He recently entered the Star Plus show Anupamaa as Samar Shah. He also appeared in TV shows such as Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Balika Vadhu 2, Rajaa Betaa and Internet Wala Love. Sagar has been active in the entertainment industry since 2014.

Anupamaa has been ruling the television screens ever since it went on AIR. The recent track has been about first Toshu cheating on Kinjal and now about Adik and Pakhi trying to spend some alone time in a hotel room.

Baa recently tried to get Samar married because she wanted a daughter-in-law of her choice. Samar insisted on not wanting to get married but baa did not listen.

What do you think about the current track of the show, especially the part when Baa tried to get you married?

“There is a lot of drama going on when it comes to marriages in the Shah house or in the show in general. There has already been one divorce on the show and another marriage is on the verge of breaking apart, that of Toshu and Kinjal. Amidst such times, Samar doesn’t feel like getting married. He is a guy who respects all relationships and when such things happen in his own house, he is quite affected by them. He has a setback and feels that marriage is not his cup of tea. He stands on his own terms and if he wants to marry he will take his own time and marry whom he wants to marry rather than marrying someone Baa wants. She is also right on her part as every grandmother has that dream of seeing her grandchild getting married to their choice of person. So both the perspectives are relatable and this is what we wish to show the viewers.”

You have recently entered the show, how do you feel about playing the role of Samar? Do you feel a sense of pressure?

“There is a lot of pressure. It is something I have never done before. I have never played any replacement roles. So I have never seen any hate but only love from the audience. The show had already done more than 650 episodes by the time I entered the show. If you see a face and a character, people get attached to it. I am sure the audience loved Paras who was earlier playing this role and he has a huge fan following. So the pressure is about the fact that I want to stand out and I have to make my name. The character is the same but there are two different people playing it so it gets tough. I have to think more and work harder than the other actors in understanding the relationship between the characters. The team has been very helpful about that.”

Did you face any difficulty in getting along with everyone on the set as they have been there for a long time but you recently became a part of it?

“No, I think I have been very lucky in that matter as everybody accepted me with open arms. I gelled up with everybody very quickly and there isn’t a single person whom I faced difficulty with. Everybody was quite helpful and they welcomed me really well.”

