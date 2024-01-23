Exclusive! Sagar Parekh talks about rejecting Bigg Boss Season 17 and reveals why he chose to do a reality show when he was offered Roadies a few years back

MUMBAI: Sagar Parekh is a well known television actor and he has a massive fan following.

The actor rose to fame with his performance as “Samar” in the show Anupamaa where he gained a lot of praises for his performance and became a household name.

But a few months back his track came to end and this sudden news didn’t go down well with the fans as they still miss watching the show.

These days Sagar is making headlines for his participation in the reality show “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” where he showcases his dancing skills and impresses the judges and audience every week with his performance.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him why he rejected Bigg Boss and why he opted to do a reality show now.

What did you do a reality show just after Anupamaa? What was the main reason?

Luckily the shows that I have done have been very successful. During that time I had got an offer of a reality show when I was doing Balika Vadhu and it was Roadies of MTV Splitsvilla, but that time I thought it wasn’t the right time to take up the show as my focus was only acting as I wanted to come out as a good actor. What I accomplished in Anupamaa where I got such a reach and platform and could show my talent, I thought it was the right time for people to know who Sagar is and what better than a reality show for it and the audience would come to know what I can do.

The fans and audience are asking, "Are you walking the path of Paras Kalnawat as in post Anupama now Jhalak?

No nothing like that. I am not going the way of Paras Kalnawat. I am glad that he got this opportunity and did such a good job, but apart from that I didn’t think like that it was one coincidence that I also got the offer and why not. I mean as an actor when you get such a big platform and you reach a level, you won’t believe it that after leaving Anupamaa I had got many offers but from when I came out it was difficult to go above that, but this show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was offered to me before but couldn’t do it as I was in a contract. But that is the reason why I had to come in as a wild card entry .

Did you get the offer of Bigg Boss Season 17?

Yes, I had got the offer for Bigg Boss but my parents were against me doing the show because my mother thinks I am not ready for the show and I am too young for it is what my mother thinks. I am still a mama’s boy. I like to ask her and do things as I am always involved in the family. That's how things have been since childhood.

They had asked me about my ex and all, we had a meeting and interview all was done but unfortunately things didn’t work out as I thought it wasn’t the right time and I had got the offer of two big reality shows Bigg Boss and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. I knew I didn’t want to do Bigg Boss may be next year or something, because I felt I just came out from Anupama and I thought I could do more fiction shows and could explore more of the acting side.

Well, there is no doubt that Sagar is a strong contestant of the show and the judges love watching him perform.

