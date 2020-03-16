EXCLUSIVE! Sagar Saini to enter Star Bharat's Gud Se Meetha Ishq.

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television.

A lot of twists and turns are taking place in various shows these days. The makers constantly introduce new entries in every show to spice up the drama.

Star Bharat's show Gud Se Meetha Ishq, which was launched a few months ago, is adored by the viewers. Gud Se Meetha Ishq stars Pankhuri Awasthy, Ishaan Dhawan, and Meera Deosthale in the lead roles.

The show recently witnessed actor Shantanu Monga's entry which kicked the drama up a notch. And now, Gud Se Meetha Ishq is gearing up for another new entry.

The show will introduce actor Sagar Saini who will make an entry soon. However, nothing much is known about Sagar's character yet.

How excited are you for Sagar's entry into the show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Sagar Saini to enter &TV’s Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari