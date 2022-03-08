EXCLUSIVE! Sahil Anand opens up on doing reality show What’s Your Venue for MTV, shares his love for travelling and much more

MUMBAI : Sahil Anand is a well-known actor of Bollywood and television world.

The actor has been a part of several hit projects so far.

Apart from doing movies, TV shows and web shows, Sahil has been a part of several reality shows like Roadies and Bigg Boss in the past.

And now, the viewers are seeing him one more reality show which is sponsored by MTV.

It is a travel based show where Sahil will be seen along with Arushi Handa.

The show's name is Hyundai x MTV What’s Your Venue.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sahil who spoke about the show and much more.

How has been your experience working for this show?

My experience has been great. I have done a lot of shows so far as I have done many reality shows before. I always wanted to do a travel show. I like to explore new places. This show came across and the channel wanted me to do it. There were a lot of aspects related to this show which made me do it. I had a very good experience and had a blast shooting it.

As you mentioned that you love travelling, so how do you take out time to explore places when you are not working?

It is so hard for me to take out time for myself to travel. I can always go around in Mumbai for one or two days but when I plan a trip for a week or 10 days, it is too difficult for me. I was holidaying in Ibiza once and I got a call for an audition. I has to record my audition there and send it across. I was then shortlisted for the part and the makers had told me to return to India for the shooting. I am a very workchoholic. Work is always my priority. I immediately stop everything and concentrate on my work. That's how I operate. Whenever I am travelling out of Mumbai, I get so many calls for work. I plan my trips on the spot. I can't plan it prior as some or the other work always keeps me busy.

You have done Roadies, Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss, and now, only Khatron Ke Khiladi is left. What are your thoughts on doing this?

Yes, that's the only reality show which is left to be done now. It is one of my favourite shows and that's my forte. I love doing action sequences. I am a very sporty person and I love adventures. I am eagerly waiting to do Khatron Ke Khiladi. I might do it maybe in a year or two. I just want to be prepared before I take up the show. I had performed every task in Roadies.

Well said, Sahil!

The show will air on MTV, Voot, and MTV YouTube.

The actor has previously proved his mettle in acting with projects like Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, Rang Badalti Odhani, Sasural Simar Ka, Ek Nayi Umeed - Roshni and Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2.

The handsome hunk has also done movies like Student of The Year 1 and 2, Love Day, Babloo Happy Hai and many more.

