Exclusive! Sai Deodar roped in for Sony TV’s Dabangi!

Their latest is a show titled Dabangi, and the promo for the same has been recently released.

As per sources, Actress Sai Deodar is a popular actress known for working in the industry for decades.

She is known for shows like Sara Akash, Udaan, Ek Ladki Anjani Si and more.

We already reported about actors like Maahi Bhadra, Manav Gohil, and Aamir Dalvi among others who are roped in for the series.

The show is produced by Invictus T Mediaworks which is helmed by Herumb Khot and Nilanjana Purkayasstha.

The duo has produced several shows together like Dhadkan Zindagii Kii, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, and many more.

