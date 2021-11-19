EXCLUSIVE! Sai Ketan Rao gets CANDID on fans wanting a sequel for Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, memories from the show and more

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is currently ruling several hearts. The show has become everyone's favourite in no time. South actors Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar are playing the lead roles of Raghav and Pallavi respectively in Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.

The heartbreaking news is that the show is going off-air and the show's producer Sandip Sikcand confirmed that the show will go off-air on the 27th of November.

We also spoke to the show's cast, revealing their reaction to the news, we got in touch with Raghav Rao aka Sai Ketan Rao and asked him about the memories he will take from the show and more, check out what Sai Ketan Rao wishes for.

The show had a lot of people connected to Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. What do you have to say about it?

There are alot of people connected, I receive so many mails and messages expressing their views on the show going off-air. Now that it is, they expect a second season coming for the show. It is completely on the channel, if we get a chance I would love to do it and relive Raghav Rao. Let's hope for the best.

Which is the most memorable scene as Raghav Rao?

Each and every scene of Raghav Rao is extremely interesting, His emotions on screen would be memorable, his bond with everyone be it Keerti, Amma, Pallavi or Farhad was unique and memorable.

What are you going to miss from the show?

I am going to miss the whole show, cast and the crew. We all had become a family. Every morning we met, shot together, packed up together. I will miss being Raghav Rao, my RR Mansion. The fans have also been connected to the mansion, it was grand in its own world.

On an ending note he shared, I can't wait to entertain the viewers and fans with yet another interesting character on screen.

