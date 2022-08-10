Exclusive! Sai Ketan Rao talks about fans being an integral part of his journey and his character on the show Chashni, “He knows what he is doing, but he acts dumb because he has to achieve something”!

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Sai Ketan Rao is one of the most popular actors on television currently.Before making his grand debut on Television the dapper has been an active part of the Tollywood Industry.

The actor has returned to TV with a new role as Raunak Reddy in Sandiip Sickand and SOL productions’s show Chashni starring Amandeep Sidhu and Srishti Singh.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about his new show, collaborating with Sandiip again, and more.

Fans have been waiting to see you back on screen and what do you have to say about their expectations and ahow crucial have they been in your journey?

I think fans will be happy to see me back, I think they want to see me in many super exciting projects also, and in their perceptions they want to see me explore different roles, different genres- comedy, action, drama, playing the role of a lover boy. I am actually really happy, bceuas they have really supported me since the past 3 years, starting from Mehendi Hai Rachne wali, and now with this, even when the show went off-air and I was absent from the screen for a year, they have supported me. I really feel this is some kind of a blessing, I just feel blessed that I thank God, my parents and everyone out there for this kind of a support, it helps me do better.

There is a ceratin R factor with your character before, Raghav and now Raunak, what is your role like?

I have no control over the R factor, the makers are behind the names and characters but talking about my role, the characteristics and they attributes of the role,he is a very mysterious person, he is very lowkey, he is superintelligent, he knows what he is doing, but he acts dumb becuase he has to acheive something, and he is there for a secret mission, and he wants to focus on that and his mother and his sister are his priorities, and he will choose his mother and sister over anything in the world.

Anything that you would like to say to the fans of the show?

Fans have always been an integral part, they have been my long distance family, they have blessed me these past 3 years and I hope that they continue this in the upcoming upcoming years as well.



Chashni stars Sai Ketan Rao, Amandeep Sidhu and Srishti Singh in lead roles. The promo depicts the tale of two sisters who go through an emotional rollercoaster. Amandeep Sidhu who essays the role of Roshni, is a fire fighter in the show, where as Chandni is also a rebel. One incident alters the whole world of their equation and relationship.

