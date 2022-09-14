EXCLUSIVE! Saif Ali Khan and Poonam Dhillon to grace The Kapil Sharma Show; promote their upcoming film Vikram Vedha

MUMBAI : The Kapil Sharma Show has always done well with every season and people love to watch the show. The format of the show is quite simple. It’s about celebrities coming there to promote their upcoming films while the comedian of the show create sketches to make people laugh.

The show recently went off-air after the cast of Jug Jug Jeeyo came on the show. The entire team of the show had to leave for their US tour and Kapil Sharma too wanted to take a break to spend time with his family. He also wanted to give time to his upcoming Bollywood film starring Deepika Padukone titled ‘Mega Blockbuster’.

The show is now back with a new season with some new characters and some old faces. Recently, there was news that Krushna Abhishek will not be a part of the show as he was not seen in the promo of the new season. Later, he cleared the rumours by saying that he will be back on the show.

The show recently went on air again and the cast of Akshay Kumar starrer Cuttputli graced the show in the first episode. the actor promised to be around even if he’s uninvited.

The show too has seen a change with some entries and exits and a new ‘mohalla’ as a setting. Additionally, he introduced the new show characters that will be a part of the new season. The episode did quite well and was able to gain good laughs from the people.

In the upcoming episode, Saif Ali Khan and Poonam Dhillon will grace the show for the promotion of their upcoming film Vikram Vedha. The trailer was released recently and has been receiving enormous love. People can’t wait for the film to be out.

