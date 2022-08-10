Exclusive! Saif Moin roped in to be part of Shashi Sumeet’s new show for Dangal TV

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive update from the telly world. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering TV news to our viewers.

Our TV industry is wide and filled with a variety of shows for the masses’ entertainment. Many new shows are in the pipeline while some are going off air.

Dangal TV is coming up with a new show that is going to be produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. Dangal TV is known for bringing new shows on television with different concepts and storylines.

Yet again it is coming up with a new show that is reportedly titled “Jyoti”. Sahil Uppal and Akshita Vatsayan are to be leads in the show.

Now, we have another update for the show and as per sources, actor Saif Moin is going to be part of the show. He will be seen in the character of Ashok. More details on the character are still unknown.

Shashi Sumeet have brought in shows like Meet.. Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, Dhruv Tara and now Jyoti on Television. The audience will definitely get to witness some interesting plot through this show as well.

