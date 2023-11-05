Exclusive! Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik to start a new show titled “Long Son – Short Son"

Sajid and Abdu were the most loved duo of Bigg Boss Season 16. Now, the two are coming up with a new show titled “Long Son – Short Son”, that depicts something that they had started in the Bigg Boss house.
SAJID KHAN

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 was one of the most successful seasons of the show and it was always among the top 10 shows when it came to TRP ratings.

One of the reasons why the show was so successful was because of the contestants who gave so much content to the show which never left the audience bored.

One of the most famous duo in the house was Abdu and Sajid Khan as their were got along together since the beginning of the show. The director was Abdu’s translator and helped him to understand the language of Hindi.

Later, Sajid Khan formed the “Mandali” group which had Abdu, Shiv, MC Stan, Nimrit and Sumbul and their group was the talk of the town.

But, the connection that Abdu shared with Sajid was very special and audience loved the camaraderie between them.

Today, Abdu is launching his new restaurant in Mumbai and once again, the “Mandali” gang would be coming together to support him.

Sajid Khan shared a video on social media, where he revealed about Abdu and him starting a new show titled “Long Son – Short Son", and promised the fans to launch it soon. 

 Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik meet up post leaving the Bigg Boss house over a burger party held by Farah Khan

Whether it would be telecasted on television or released on OTT, it hasn’t yet been confirmed.

But soon, the audience would get to watch the duo back together and relive the good old memories of Bigg Boss Season 16.

Well, there is no doubt that the love and bond they share is unconditional and fans can’t keep calm when they see them together. 

Are you excited for the new show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

'Bigg Boss 16' favourite Abdu Rozik claims to have grown

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

