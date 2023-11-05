Exclusive! Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik to start a new show titled “Long Son – Short Son Show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 was one of the most successful seasons of the show and it was always among the top 10 shows when it came to TRP ratings.

One of the reasons why the show was so successful was because of the contestants who gave so much content to the show which never left the audience bored.

One of the most famous duo in the house was Abdu and Sajid Khan as their pairing happened in the beginning of the show where the director was Abdu’s translator and helped him to understand the language of Hindi.

Then Sajid Khan formed the “Mandali” group which had Abdu, Shiv, MC Stan, Nimrit and Sumbul and their group was the talk of the town.

But the connection that Abdu shared with Sajid was of another level and the audience loved the camaraderie and love between them.

Today Abdu is launching his new restaurant in Mumbai and once again the “Mandali” gang would be coming together to support him.

Sajid Khan shared a video on social media, where he revealed about Abdu and he is going to start a new show titled “Long Son – Short Son and he promised the fans that soon they would launch it.

Whether it would be telecasted on Tv or would be a social media content that hasn’t yet been confirmed.

But soon the audience would get to see the duo back and would live with the good old memories of Bigg Boss Season 16.

Well, there is no doubt that the love and bond they share is unconditional and the fans can’t keep calm to see them.

