EXCLUSIVE! Sakshi to REUNITE Mukhiji and Purvi in Colors' Molkki

MUMBAI: Colors' Molkki has turned into one of the most viewed shows on Television, fans have been in awe of the mesmerizing chemistry between Amar Upadhyay and Priyal Mahajan. The story has been keeping the fans glued to their screen with their engrossing storyline and major twists.

Currently, the show marked a new entry with Aakash Talwar as Mukhi aka Amar's Lawyer Arjun Bajwa. He played a masterstroke by getting married to Purvi and taking custody of Mukhi's kids. Purvi breaks Mukhi's heart by lying that she loves Arjun, the truth is something else.

In the upcoming episode, Purvi finds Arjun's old papers and comes to know about his ex-wife, she decides to meet her and learn more about Arjun's past. The kids update Mukhi about Purvi's market plan, he follows them to the market to know who is Purvi going to meet there.

Now, Tellychakkar exclusively learnt that Sakshi will finally reunite Purvi and Mukhi and end Arjun's marriage drama. Will this be an end to Arjun's devious entry in their lives or bring a new storm?

What do you think will happen next?

