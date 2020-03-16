EXCLUSIVE! Sakshi Tanwar gets nostalgic of Kahani Ghar Ghar kii re-run, recollects her first day on set, says, "I exactly remember my look for my first day, I made rangoli the whole day for my introductory scene"

MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor's popular sitcom Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii is returning back to television and the diehard fans of this show can't keep calm.

The TV czarina recently shared this good news with everyone leaving the viewers jump with joy.

The show that ruled the TRP charts during its time is making a comeback after 14 long years and it is a huge achievement for the star cast.

Kiran Karmarkar and Sakshi Tanwar played the lead roles in the show.

The show also starred Ali Asgar, Anup Soni, Shweta Kawaatra, and Achint Kaur, Nayan Bhatt, Deepak Qazir, Neelam Mehra, Aruna Irani, Mita Vashisth, Smita Bansal, Ashish Kaul, Ali Hasan, Kavita Kaushik and many others who went on to become household names.

Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii will have its rerun on the Star Plus from August 2 onwards. It will air from Monday to Sunday from 3:30 pm onwards.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sakshi who spoke about the show and much more.

Was it nostalgic to get back into Parvati's look after such a long time?

It was very nostalgic. I was feeling very weird but in a happy and positive way, My team was very excited about it. My family members also wished me good luck as if I am going for the Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii shoot. I told them that I was going for the show's promotions but they thought that it is very special as it is this show. The show has been a part of everyone's lives for several years. It's a very happy feeling.

How different are you from Parvati in real life?

I am quite different from Parvati. She was the problem solver of her family. But things are different for me in real life. I go to everyone in my family to solve my problems. Because I am very under confident when it comes to making decisions. I go to my brother, sister, sister-in-law to make certain decisions. I procrastinate and delay so much for taking a decision. I am very lazy. Parvati is an ideal daughter-in-law, mother, wife but I am pretty normal.

How was it for you to be on the set of Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii on day one?

If you ask me, I was very tired. I had never worked so hard. It was my first day on the set and I have never worked so much in my life. I was the first one to reach the set. I was making rangolis after decking up for my character. It was an introductory scene and I had to make rangoli. The rest of the actors were my seniors. The actors used to come one by one and my scene was halted as they were doing o9ther work as well. We used to shoot one scene after the other and not simultaneously. I was only making rangoli from morning 8 am to night 10 pm. I used to wait in-between the shots for other actors' shots to get over. I was feeling so lost and tired. When I finished my shoot for the day, I remember there were no mobile phones at that time, so I went to a PCO and called at home. I was so tired that I started crying. I told my mom that I don't know what kind of work I have taken and I am not able to do. My mother motivated me to do my best and keep up my hard work. I remember exactly how I was looking.

