EXCLUSIVE! Salman Khan won’t come and give me advice on acting: Joyita Chatterjee

Baal Veer fame actress Joyita Chatterjee in this exclusive interview with Tellychakkar.com, talks about her journey in Bollywood. She also talked about her first paycheque and her favourite actor and director. She also talked about how important a mentor is for newcomers like her.

Tell us, about your journey

I always wanted to act. While completing my studies in Kolkata, I participated in an anchor hunt which was organized by Star Channel. I was one of the top 3 contestants on that show. After that, I came to Mumbai and started giving auditions. The first show I got was Baal Veer. Later, I got a web series called Class of 2020.

Tell us about your first paycheque?

It was never about money for me. And the money which I earned was a very small amount. The news channel I worked before paid me only Rs 100 per day. So money was never important for me, it was all about learning and understanding the media.

Do you think mentors are important for newcomers?

There can never be a mentor for newcomers like me. Salman Khan won’t come and give me advice on acting or become a mentor for me. It will be only after doing a lot of work in the industry he can come and give us advice. It is better to learn from our own mistakes and grow in the industry.

Who is your favorite actor?

My favorite actor is Shah Rukh Khan. My mom and I both like Shah Rukh Khan. We both are diehard fans of him.

Who are your favorite directors?

It is always my dream to work in Yash Raj films and dharma films. I also like Raju Hirani, Imtiaz Ali, and Madhur Bhandarkar’s works, it will be great if ever I get a chance to work with them.

