Exclusive! “Salman Khan would convince Adil’s parents to get married to me and am sure we will have our nikkah in the Bigg Boss house and am sure his family would agree to it” – Rakhi Sawant

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the audience's hearts.

She entered BB15 as a wild card entry and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She grabbed the headlines as she finally revealed the face of her husband, Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show. But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake, and finally, she ended the marriage and got divorced.

We have seen that very often the actress broke down in front of the media, while remembering Ritiesh, her ex-husband, and said how much she loved him and how hurt she was.

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she found the love of her life Adil. The actress introduced her new love through a video call while interacting with the media and looked super-hot and happy.

Earlier we had reported how Adil’s family was against Rakhi and his relationship as his parents are quite particular about the clothes that she wears and we did see how Rakhi has also spoken about it.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Rakhi and Adil and asked them about coming to Bigg Boss and getting married to which the actress said, “If we come this season then I would want my nikkah to happen in the house with the blessing of Bigg Boss and my brother Salman Bhai. I know that he would convince Adil’s parents for the marriage as Salman is God for me and I know he can do anything for my happiness”

She further said “My heart breaks when I see the comments written on my post were just recently someone commented saying that I was married to nine people. If this is true then they should all show me the pictures too and I did tell Adil that I am a well known star in Bollywood so anyone can write anything about me. I told him to be careful and not to trust the articles written in the media”

Well, Rakhi has been connected to Bigg Boss for a long time, she participated in Season 1 and then returned back as a wild card entry in Bigg Boss 14, and post that she gained a lot of popularity.

The makers and the audience feel that Rakhi is the reason at times why the TRP of the show increases.

Do you want to see Rakhi and Adil in the upcoming season?

Let us know in the comments below.

