EXCLUSIVE! Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 to launch on THIS date?

We all know that Colors' Bigg Boss has always managed to entertain the viewers.

It is a ritual now which is followed every year.

Salman Khan who has been successfully hosting several seasons till now is once again going to be back with a bang with a new season.

Bigg Boss 16 is very much on cards and preparations are in full swing for the show's launch.

There are several tentative names which are floating on social media for this season.

While the final list of contestants will be out soon, we have an exclusive update on the show's launch date.

As per sources, Bigg Boss 16 might launch on 8th October.

This is a tentative date and nothing has been confirmed yet.

But we all know that Bigg Boss mostly launches by September end to October start. So, there is a fine possibility that the show might go on floors on the above mentioned date.

The show's date is inching closer with every passing day and the viewers can't hold back their excitement.

There are several rumours that Salman Khan has once again charged a bomb for this news season.

