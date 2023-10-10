EXCLUSIVE! Sambhabana Mohanty on fans' reaction for Damini's character in Radha Mohan: I get pretty rude messages about how I'm a nuisance in Radha and Mohan's life and how I should just got to hell, I find that cute.

Sambhabana Mohanty opens up on her bond with Shabir and Neeharika in Zee TV's show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan.
Sambhabana Mohanty

MUMBAI:Sambhabana Mohanty is seen in Zee TV's show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam - Radha Mohan. 

The actress is playing the negative role of Damini in the show and is constantly creating problems for Radha and Mohan. 

The viewers are in love with Sambhabana's character and the way she is pulling off. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress who spoke about her journey in the show and much more. 

You do all the planning and plotting with Kaveri in the show. The viewers are in love with Damini and Kaveri's camaraderie. What do you have to say about working with Manisha Purohit?

She is an amazing actor. We all get to learn so much from her. She is a walking roller coaster of emotions, literally. We're together in almost every scene. It is amazing to share screen with trying to imbibe all that I can to make myself better.

The show has completed more than a year and is successfully running. How has Radha Mohan changed your life as an actor?

We have recently completed 500 episodes! Well, I have definitely gotten better as an actor. I mean Damini has so many shades. She can be a lover, a daughter, a killer, a nemesis. So it has helped me hone my skills. Plus, when people appreciate the work you do, not instills a new zeal in you each day. Also, I get pretty rude messages about how I'm a nuisance in Radha and Mohan's life and how I should just got to hell. I find that cute. I mean people are so engrossed in the show, its nice. A blessing, somehow.

Tell us about your experience with the star cast, especially Neeharika and Shabir.

They are all lovely people, entire cast and crew! There's an aura of warmth and fun everyday. Shabbir Sir is such a humble person, so fun yet so mature. He's just perfect, not kidding you. I haven't been able to find one flaw in that man!

Neeharika is my baby sister, my bangla gossip buddy. We have literally laughed and cried together. And what a fantastic performer she has become! I have seen her grow, we've grown together. It's a beautiful bond.

Keerti is another sweetheart. Beautiful, in and out. Keerti is completely Tulsi, without her ghostly rage!
 
