EXCLUSIVE! Sana Amin Sheikh opens up on her character in KRPKAB 3, reveals it was not supposed to be negative, shares about her love for RJing and much more

Mumbai : Sana Amin Sheikh is one of the most popular actresses on the small screens.

The beautiful diva is currently seen as Sanjana in Sony TV's popular drama series Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3.

Sana recently entered the show and her entry has further spiced up the drama.

Sanjana is shown as Dev's love interest that has created problems in Dev and Sonakshi's married life.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sana who got candid about her character Sanjana and much more.



How sceptical were you taking up a grey shade character? One quality you and character Sanjana share in real life?

So it was not supposed to be a negative character but in a daily soap u never know what twists and turns happen with time and eventually, Sanjana turned negative. Well, only two qualities are similar her love for poetry and the way she uses Urdu in her vocabulary otherwise nothing is similar.

You had a great career as an RJ and then acting happened to you. Do you miss being an RJ?

Yes, I had a great career as a LIVE RJ, in fact, I haven't left RJing ever since 2004 (my teenage days) I have been in the profession. After the lockdown, I moved to web radio with the same radio company, and I do a show on one of my favourite genres - the 90s era, so there is no question of missing it.

On-screen rivals, how is your bond with Erica Fernandes off-screen?

Erica is an effortless actress, also I really love the fact that she balances her social media and tv career so well. We haven't interacted much off-screen, as usually, we have one scene a day together, on average but we are cordial.

Sana has previously worked in shows like Kya Mast Hai Life, Sasural Simar Ka, Mann Kee Awaz Pratigya, Gustakh Dil, Tere Sheher Mein, Nazar among others.

She has also done some movies like Bamfaad, Singham, Table No. 21 among others.

