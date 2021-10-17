EXCLUSIVE! Sana Amin Sheikh on reuniting with friend Shaheer Sheikh after 12 years for Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: He is so cool, composed, and genuine as ever

MUMBAI: Sana Amin Sheikh is one well-known name in the television world.

The stunning actress is impressing everyone with her stellar performance as Sanjana in Sony TV's popular drama series Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3.

Sana's entry recently happened in the show and it has brought many interesting twists and turns in the story.

Sanjana is shown as Dev's love interest that has created problems in Dev and Sonakshi's married life.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sana who got candid about her character Sanjana and much more.

You are reuniting with your co-star Shaheer Sheikh after 12 years. Any difference you found in Shaheer now compared to the person you knew 12 years ago?

Working with Shaheer again is a pleasure. 12 years is a long time but it's strange that it doesn't feel like that to both of us. As far as what difference I found in him, well nothing. In fact, he is so cool, composed, and genuine as ever.

Fans are already thrilled to see you with Shaheer on-screen once again. Any fond memory you would like to share from the old days?

There are pages of 'Kya Mast Hai Life' on Instagram and they still keep posting our scenes and songs from the show. So the memories keep getting refreshed and I often think about the BTS of those particular moments.

Shaheer had once revealed that you are his first-ever friend from the TV industry. So, who was your first friend from the TV industry? Are you still in touch with him/her?

My first friend from the TV industry too is he. He is the only one with whom I have been in touch mostly from the show (Kya Mast Hai Life).

A dream role you would love to write for yourself.

Well, nothing! I want to give my best as an actor/performer. It's a challenging profession, bringing something which is on paper to life is our job. I am always excited while playing a particular role.

Sana has previously worked in shows like Kya Mast Hai Life, Sasural Simar Ka, Mann Kee Awaz Pratigya, Gustakh Dil, Tere Sheher Mein, Nazar, among others.

