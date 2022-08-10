Exclusive! Sana Sayaad talks about Kundali Bhagya and bond with Paras and Baseer, “My bonding with both Baseer and Paras is really nice”! Read for more!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment. Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shraddha Arya, and more and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

The show has a great ensemble cast and fans have shown a lot of love for the cast. Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali, Shraddha Arya, and Shakti Anand play the lead in the show.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Sanjay Gagnani opens up about leaving Kundali Bhagya, Future plans and more, says “I'm yet to sink into the feeling that I'm no more a part of Kundali Bhagya”

The show has taken a leap of 20 years and now the storyline focuses on the new generation

Sana Sayyad is a very popular actor and plays the role of Palki in the show .

She has been part of shows like, Jana Na Dil Se Door, Lockdown Ki Love Story, Divya Drishti, and Spy Bahu.

The show recently celebrated completing 1500 episodes, and TellyChakkar recently caught up with the actor to talk about the show completing 1500 episodes, her bond with the cast and more.

When asked about is she felt any hesitance or felt scared about taking on the show, she said, “I am not one to get scared easily, and I love challenges, I felt a little skeptical, thinking about if the audiences would be able to accept the new generation, how would it be, and I thought to myself that I should listen to the narration first and then when I heard it, I thought it was really beautiful, the show is also very balanced in its approach and its not like you would you see a totally new cast, the old cast and the new cast are working together seamlessly. I would say all teh actors who have been a part of this show for 6 years are helping us settle in”.

When asked about how’s it like working with Baseer and Paras she said, “My bonding with both Baseer and Paras is really nice, to be honest, both the guys are funny and hardworking, and I have to give that credit to them. I have met very hardworking people in my life and I like to believe that I am a hardworking girl, but Baseer and Paras are extremely hardworking and I think it’s their passion for work that makes me like them even more. We have a very chilled-out vibe together”.

Talking about Kundali Bhagya being Baseer’s first show she said,

“You cannot tell that this is Baseer’s first show, he is a very natural actor, he has a got a great screen presence, he’s got a great personality, very hard working and it shows and I am very happy that he is a part of such a lovely show and he is playing an apt character, it’s like tailor-made for him, and I hoping this gets bigger and he gets more and more successful”.

Sana currently plays the role of Dr. Palki Khurana in the show Kundali Bhagya.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya: Woah! Palki’s entry into the Luthra House to start another interesting story