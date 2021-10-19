EXCLUSIVE! Sanak Ek Junoon actress Tasneem Ali has been ROPED in Sony Tv's Kaamna

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the television world.

Sony TV has come up with some amazing shows over the years and has been entertaining us with a variety of content. After Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, India's Best Dancer the channel is now gearing up for a new show under the banner of Shaika Films.

Tellychakkar exclusively learnt that Sanak: Ek Junoon fame Tasneem Ali has been roped in the show in a pivotal role. Details about her character are yet to be disclosed.

Shaika Films has been a name behind some massive hit shows currently like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Choti Sarrdaarni. It will be interesting to see what kind of a show will be brought on board for Sony TV. The show is titled Kaamna with Abhishek Rawat and Chandni Sharma in lead roles.

