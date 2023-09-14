EXCLUSIVE! Sandeep Anand on May I Come In Madam? Season 2: The best part is we all got a break of 6 years and got a chance to prepare ourselves and work on new things

MUMBAI:After a gap of 6 years, Star Bharat's popular comedy series May I Come In Madam? is all set for a new season.

The show will hit the small screens from 26th September onwards and the ardent viewers are quite excited about it.

Fans have been a big admirer of Saajan and Sanjana's on-screen camaraderie.

The characters played by Sandeep Anand and Nehha Pendse became popular in no time.

With just a few days remaining for the show to hit the small screens, TellyChakkar got an opportunity to interact with Sandeep who spoke about the show, new season, his character and much more.

Revealing his excitement for the new season of May I Come In Madam?, Sandeep said, ''Fans are more excited than us. I have seen on social media how fans are waiting for the new season. I'm hoping that this excitement is also seen in the TRPs.''

Sandeep reveals what his thoughts were when the makers approached him for the show's second season.

He said, ''I thought that we have already completed 400 episodes playing a character named Saajan. We have seen so many different stories revolving around this character. There was a time when we also thought about what we would do with this character and the show. There comes a saturation point to everything.''

He added, ''The best part is that we all got a break of 6 years and now we all are coming back. We all got a chance to prepare ourselves and work on new things. I feel everyone has become even more polished in their craft.''

Lastly, talking about what new the viewers can expect from the new season, Sandeep said, ''I feel the viewers will get to see more entertainment, comedy and humour in the show in the new season. We are making efforts to each new heights and do new things which we haven't done in the last season.''

