EXCLUSIVE! Sandeep Baswana and Manasvi Vyas have been roped in for Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallan

MUMBAI: Sony SAB is back with yet another exciting new show, Dil Diyaan Gallan. The show is supposed to go on AIR soon. The plot will revolve around two individuals with a dream to shift to a foreign country. It is produced by Rashmi Sharma under the banner of TBD.

As per sources, Sandeep Baswana and Manasvi Vyas have been roped in for the upcoming show. There is not much information about their roles but they are said to play pivotal parts.

Pankaj Barry and Kaveri Priyam will be a part of the cast as well.

Sandeep Baswana is an Indian television actor notable for portraying the character of Sahil Virani in Ekta Kapoor's longest running TV series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi on Star Plus and Ishwar Rawat in Mahesh Bhatt's social drama Udaan on Colors TV.

Manasvi Vyas has been part of shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Ek Hazaaron Main Meri Behna Hain and Phulwa.

